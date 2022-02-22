Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.71.

ERO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$17.68 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.01 and a 52-week high of C$29.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 6.54.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

