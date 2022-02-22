ESBC (ESBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $46,430.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

