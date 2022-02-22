ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $69.27

Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.27 and last traded at $69.53, with a volume of 373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESE. TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.80.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 46.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 492.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 52,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

