Establishment Labs (ESTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.24.

ESTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 50.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 147.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

