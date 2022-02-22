Ether Zero (ETZ) Market Capitalization Tops $94,785.38

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Ether Zero has a market cap of $94,785.38 and $4,290.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.82 or 0.06923518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00069549 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

