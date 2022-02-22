Ethereum Push Notification Service Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last Week (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00003038 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $17.63 million and $1.33 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

