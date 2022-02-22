EvenCoin (EVN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $146,990.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $24,438.52 and approximately $146,990.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 51.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

