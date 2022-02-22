Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.67

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as low as $1.87. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 2,243 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ever-Glory International Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of -0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Ever-Glory International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ever-Glory International Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

