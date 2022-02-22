Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.67

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as low as $1.87. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 2,243 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ever-Glory International Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of -0.65.
Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVK)
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.
