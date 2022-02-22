Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Purchased by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares during the period. Everbridge accounts for approximately 6.8% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 5.21% of Everbridge worth $303,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. dropped their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.93.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,471. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

