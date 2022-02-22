Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.81

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.81 and last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 56871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Everbridge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, cut their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 1,641.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

