Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.81

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.81 and last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 56871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Everbridge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, cut their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.93.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 1,641.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter.
Everbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVBG)
Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.
