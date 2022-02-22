Everest 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $43,481.00 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Everest has a market cap of $20.82 million and approximately $43,481.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everest has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042889 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.72 or 0.06943492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,718.30 or 0.99895181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00046839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00050069 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

