Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Director William F. Galtney, Jr. Sells 3,278 Shares

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:RE traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $300.44. The stock had a trading volume of 306,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.14. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $307.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 29.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 77.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 178.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

