Everi (EVRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. Everi has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 451.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

