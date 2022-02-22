EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 7.5%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.25. 47,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,183,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

EVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in EVgo during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,091,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

