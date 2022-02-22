Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.07

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 156762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Evotec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

