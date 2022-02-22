Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

EXAS stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.45. 1,836,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,181. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.29. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $66.80 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

