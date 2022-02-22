ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $283,161.14 and $115.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005354 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000768 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

