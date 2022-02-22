Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.16

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 4097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXFY shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Expensify Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $39,599,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. OpenView Management LLC acquired a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $441,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $3,115,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

