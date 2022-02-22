Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expro Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.11). Expro Group reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Expro Group.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

NYSE:XPRO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,133. Expro Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

