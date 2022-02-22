F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will post $11.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 million to $21.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for F-star Therapeutics.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.