FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Cut to $351.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $351.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $403.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.44.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

