Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $12,232,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 992,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after buying an additional 264,231 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.