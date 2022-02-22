Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $71.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 236.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 40.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 51.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

