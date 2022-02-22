Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $35.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 114.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FTCH. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383,872 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,446,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,556 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

