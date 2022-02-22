Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.53. 3,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 810,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.