Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target Lowered to €53.00 at UBS Group

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from €57.00 ($64.77) to €53.00 ($60.23) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

FURCF traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $45.84. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.79. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

