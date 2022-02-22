Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.
Federal Signal has increased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Federal Signal has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.
Shares of Federal Signal stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $36.64. 187,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,849. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $48.88.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.
Federal Signal Company Profile
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
