FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $216.34

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $216.34 and last traded at $217.51, with a volume of 73434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.23.
Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.
FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in FedEx by 240.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.