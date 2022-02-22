FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $216.34

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $216.34 and last traded at $217.51, with a volume of 73434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.12.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in FedEx by 240.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

