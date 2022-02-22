Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,245 shares during the quarter. Hillenbrand makes up about 6.6% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Hillenbrand worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $4,685,580.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 257,993 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,893 over the last three months. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.06. 1,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,294. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

