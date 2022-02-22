Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) were down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.81 and last traded at $47.11. Approximately 103,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 71,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4,024.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $179,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.