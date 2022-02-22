Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.91 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 229.42%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

