Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.250-$7.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.78 billion-$14.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.92 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.440-$1.470 EPS.

Shares of FIS opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.96. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $94.91 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 229.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.42.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,532,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,377,000 after buying an additional 830,885 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,860,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,110,000 after buying an additional 37,380 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 362,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,796,000 after buying an additional 310,704 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

