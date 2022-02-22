Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.440-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.42 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.370 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.42.

NYSE:FIS opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $94.91 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 229.42%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,532,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,377,000 after purchasing an additional 830,885 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 362,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,796,000 after buying an additional 310,704 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,860,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $203,110,000 after buying an additional 37,380 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

