Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.97

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.97 and traded as high as $11.65. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 36,284 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FMO)
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (FMO)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.