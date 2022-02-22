Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.97

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.97 and traded as high as $11.65. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 36,284 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97.

Get Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,388.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FMO)

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.