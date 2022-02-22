Financial Contrast: Hut 8 Mining (HUT) and The Competition

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT) is one of 137 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Hut 8 Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $32.15 million $14.21 million 13.45 Hut 8 Mining Competitors $967.23 million $1.97 million 15.35

Hut 8 Mining’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining 50.27% 10.22% 9.62% Hut 8 Mining Competitors -37.74% -1,517.29% -9.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hut 8 Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hut 8 Mining Competitors 708 3286 5042 95 2.50

Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 236.28%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 56.30%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

