Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 53,444 shares.The stock last traded at $32.16 and had previously closed at $31.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 36.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 738,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 337,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

