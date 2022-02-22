Financial Review: First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of First National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Old Second Bancorp and First National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 First National 0 1 0 0 2.00

Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.74%. First National has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.00%. Given First National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First National is more favorable than Old Second Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp 13.87% 12.12% 1.19% First National 21.89% 10.66% 0.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and First National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp $144.45 million 2.90 $20.04 million $0.73 19.97 First National $47.32 million 2.87 $10.36 million $1.92 11.35

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National. First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Second Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. First National pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Old Second Bancorp pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First National has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats First National on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

First National Company Profile

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

