Financial Survey: Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) versus hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) and Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares hopTo and Where Food Comes From’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio hopTo $3.64 million 2.25 $690,000.00 $0.05 8.70 Where Food Comes From $20.08 million 3.50 $1.38 million $0.45 25.56

Where Food Comes From has higher revenue and earnings than hopTo. hopTo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for hopTo and Where Food Comes From, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

hopTo has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of hopTo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of hopTo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares hopTo and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets hopTo 28.23% 29.50% 18.80% Where Food Comes From 12.75% 21.11% 13.84%

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats hopTo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About hopTo

hopTo, Inc. engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others. The company was founded by Walter Keller in 1982 and is headquartered in Concord, NH.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc. engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other. The Verification and Certification segment sell validation solutions, consulting services, and hardware. The Software Sales and Related Consulting segment offers products via a SaaS model and web-hosting services. The company was founded by John Saunders and Leann Saunders in 1998 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, CO.

