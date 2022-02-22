FIO Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $43.15 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0906 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.15 million and $7.98 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000655 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002189 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003627 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 810,961,758 coins and its circulating supply is 476,358,540 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

