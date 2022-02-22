FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.13 Million

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT,FCT2) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. FirmaChain has a market cap of $32.13 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One FirmaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0956 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FirmaChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.90 or 0.06876516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,954.70 or 1.00079148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049704 BTC.

FirmaChain Coin Profile

FirmaChain launched on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 336,216,862 coins. FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

FirmaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirmaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirmaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirmaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.