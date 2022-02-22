First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First National has increased its dividend payment by 140.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:FXNC opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First National has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.51.

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties.

