First National Financial (FN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First National Financial (TSE:FN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.73 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 12.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.18. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$39.19 and a 52-week high of C$53.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 12,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.21 per share, with a total value of C$525,180.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,688,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,840,736.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$48.64.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

