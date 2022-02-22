First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 20,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 597,053 shares.The stock last traded at $184.00 and had previously closed at $183.23.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 192.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

