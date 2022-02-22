First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,603 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.66% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTLS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,417,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 900,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 278,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 30,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,161.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

