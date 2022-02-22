First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.76

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.76 and traded as high as $25.31. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 305,345 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,546,000 after purchasing an additional 98,189 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,107,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $849,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,691,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,823,000 after acquiring an additional 50,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $40,000.

