First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.15% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $12,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,273. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33.

