First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,091.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 77,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 70,869 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 58,762 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2,356.5% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 52,551 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,008,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $97.05 and a 1-year high of $136.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.28.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

