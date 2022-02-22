FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.13 million.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$15.500 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $233.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.69. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,081,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,159,000 after buying an additional 143,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

