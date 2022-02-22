FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.000-$15.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.17 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.550 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.82.

NYSE FLT opened at $233.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.69. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 923.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

