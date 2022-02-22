FLO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

